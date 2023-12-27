AJA to establish latest industrial units in Pakistan: Alan Xiao

Mr. Alan Xiao Managing Director AJA Holding (Hong Kong) Limited visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and discussed opportunities for Chinese investment in Pakistan with Engineer Ahmad Hassan, Convener FCCI Standing Committee on R&D

Mr. Alan said that Dongguan is the third major export city of China which had exported different products worth $ 139 billion during last year.

He said that China is now exploring new markets as labour is very costly in this country. He said that Pakistan is the number one choice for China as 'we already have the best relations in addition to the CPEC'.

He said that in the first phase, AJA would invest in Pakistan while in the second phase latest industrial units could be established. He said that he would prefer such opportunities which could play a major role in enhancing exports and help Pakistan to earn precious foreign exchange.

He said that Chinese investment could not only create new job opportunities but also play a major role in technology transfer and producing highly skilled manpower.

Engineer Ahmad Hassan welcomed the Chinese guest and said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has bolstered our bilateral relations in addition to offering new opportunities for economic cooperation.

He said that Faisalabad has well-developed industrial zones where a large number of industrial units are already operational. He said that foreign investors are fully supported by the government and similar facilities could also be offered to the new Chinese investors.

He said, "Pakistan exports are import based and hence we would welcome import substitution industry which could trim our import bill."

Sarfraz Malik Local Representative of this firm said that this company could invest in diverse fields of garments, metallurgy, medical, machinery, agriculture technology and furniture etc.

He said that Chinese investment will help Pakistan to meet its domestic needs in addition to exporting surplus products. He said that Mr Alan had earlier visited Islamabad and Rawalpindi and now he is in Faisalabad to personally witness its industrial and export potential.

He said that Mr. Alan Xiao is also Managing Director of Jiangxi China-Worldwide Ecological Agriculture Company Limited, Guangdong Jinsen Management & Consulting Company Limited and Rhine International (Pakistan).