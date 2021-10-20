AJK Religious Minister visits SCCI

Religious Affairs Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sahibzada Hamid Raza and a delegation of Restaurants Association Sialkot led by Jahangir Rashid (Executive committee member SCCI) and former SCCI Vice President Amer Hamid Bhatti visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Religious Affairs Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sahibzada Hamid Raza and a delegation of Restaurants Association Sialkot led by Jahangir Rashid (Executive committee member SCCI) and former SCCI Vice President Amer Hamid Bhatti visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday.

They extended heartiest congratulations to SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar, SeniorVice President Sheikh Zohaib Rafique and Vice President Qasim Malik for assumingthe charge of SCCI.