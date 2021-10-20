UrduPoint.com

AJK Religious Minister Visits SCCI

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 08:03 PM

Religious Affairs Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sahibzada Hamid Raza and a delegation of Restaurants Association Sialkot led by Jahangir Rashid (Executive committee member SCCI) and former SCCI Vice President Amer Hamid Bhatti visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday

They extended heartiest congratulations to SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar, SeniorVice President Sheikh Zohaib Rafique and Vice President Qasim Malik for assumingthe charge of SCCI.

