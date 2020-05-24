Alfa Bank in Moscow Says No Staff Inside, Attacker Barricaded Himself

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

There are no employees in an Alfa Bank office where a hostage situation has been reported earlier, the bank's Chief Marketing Officer Alexey Giyazov told Sputnik on Saturday, adding that a male attacker has barricaded himself

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) There are no employees in an Alfa Bank office where a hostage situation has been reported earlier, the bank's Chief Marketing Officer Alexey Giyazov told Sputnik on Saturday, adding that a male attacker has barricaded himself.

"What we can say for sure is that none of our employees are there. The law enforcement agencies are investigating this. We know for sure that he [the perpetrator] is inside, [and he has] barricaded the door. We cannot provide any more details at the moment," Giyazov said.

The attacker has not issued any demands, according to Giyazov.