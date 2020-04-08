Algeria, Russia Discuss Cooperation in Industry, Mining - Industry Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Algeria and Russia have held talks on future bilateral cooperation in the areas of industry and mining, Algerian Industry Minister Ferhat Ait Ali Braham told Sputnik.

"I discussed with the Russian Ambassador [to Algeria Igor Belyaev] ways of cooperating in the industrial field, and we have studied opportunities to invest in this area," Braham said in an interview, adding that the two officials also talked about developing mining exploration in Algeria, an industry in which Russia has maintained a leading position since the 1970s.

The official added that Moscow was an important strategic partner that had the capabilities to position itself well within Algeria's mining sector.

"Russia is an important strategic ally. The mining sector in Algeria is developed according to common competition rules and tenders between [the two] countries. Under fair competitive conditions, Russia has all capabilities to take a good position due to its knowledge of Algeria's mining sector," Braham said.

Previously, Braham and Belyaev discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations on February 10.

Along with Morocco and Egypt, Algeria is one of Russia's most significant trade partners in North Africa. One of the main areas of cooperation between Moscow and Algiers is energy, with Russian energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom Neft developing joint projects with Algerian oil and gas company of Sonatrach.