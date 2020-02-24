UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) Inks MoU With Hungary To Promote Trade Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:33 PM

All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) inks MoU with Hungary to promote trade ties

The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Embassy of Hungary in Pakistan to promote trade links through exchanges of business delegations to nurture closer understanding between Pakistan and Hunga

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Embassy of Hungary in Pakistan to promote trade links through exchanges of business delegations to nurture closer understanding between Pakistan and Hungary.The All Pakistan Business Forum president Syed Maaz Mahmood inked the MoU on behalf of his association while Ambassador of Hungary Istvan Szabo represented his country.The signing ceremony was witnessed by Khurram Niaz Khan, Secretary General APBF, Amir Munir, President APBF Lahore Board, Mr.

Moin Bashir, Member Lahore Board and Dr. Istavan Grafi, Commercial Counsellor Embassy of Hungary in Pakistan.APBF president Syed Maaz Mahmood, addressing the ceremony, said the Forum will extend full cooperation and support to strengthen trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Hungary.President APBF informed that APBF has made numerous valuable contributions towards the progress and growth of the national economy.

"We are making consistent efforts to identify and engage resourceful organizations and entrepreneurs to create new opportunities and mutual benefits through our shared values and wisdom.

"On this occasion, Ambassador of Hungary Istvan Szabo said that his Embassy is focused on a wide range of programs to collaborate with Pakistan including trade, education, public diplomacy, culture, gender equity, and development to seek good partners.Both sides agreed to boost bilateral trade and investment through proactive approach and improved engagement.Hungarian side offered technical assistance in the areas of agriculture, livestock, fisheries and food processing.Ambassador informed that Hungary has made impressive progress in agriculture sector by introducing modern technology, research and good agricultural practices.The Ambassador informed that inaugural session of Pak-Hungary Joint Economic Commission held in September this year at Budapest will pave way for enhanced economic cooperation between the two countries.Ambassador further said that Hungary has already invested in Oil and Gas sector of Pakistan and its company MOL is operating with local partners.Both sides discussed the issues of bilateral interest in the areas of trade and investment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Business Education Agriculture Company Oil Budapest Progress Hungary September Gas All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Estonian President on Ind ..

4 minutes ago

US President mentions Shah Rukh Khan’s movie “ ..

9 minutes ago

AkzoNobel sees new dawn rising with 2020 Color of ..

14 minutes ago

Rupee slips 01 paisa against dollar in interbank t ..

23 seconds ago

History-maker Yennaris dropped from China football ..

25 seconds ago

Free hepatitis screening camp held

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.