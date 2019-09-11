All States Must Fulfill Obligations - Novak on Position With Saudi Minister on OPEC+

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) All countries must fulfill their obligations under the OPEC+ oil output cut deal, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday when asked if he had the same position as Saudi Arabia 's new Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on the deal.

"Yes, all must fulfill their obligations," Novak said shortly before Thursday's OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting.