UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All States Must Fulfill Obligations - Novak On Position With Saudi Minister On OPEC+

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:04 PM

All States Must Fulfill Obligations - Novak on Position With Saudi Minister on OPEC+

All countries must fulfill their obligations under the OPEC+ oil output cut deal, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday when asked if he had the same position as Saudi Arabia's new Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on the deal

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) All countries must fulfill their obligations under the OPEC+ oil output cut deal, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday when asked if he had the same position as Saudi Arabia's new Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on the deal.

"Yes, all must fulfill their obligations," Novak said shortly before Thursday's OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Same Saudi Arabia All

Recent Stories

US Has to Ensure Counter terror Resources Applied ..

1 minute ago

Water shortage perturbs residents of Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Joint session of Parliament to be held on Thursday ..

1 minute ago

New Moscow Subway Line Links Work Cultures, Boosts ..

1 minute ago

UAE Ambassador visits students at Sheikh Khalifa b ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Awards hosts interactive majlis sessions ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.