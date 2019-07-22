Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) launches four-year (face-to-face) BS programs

UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched four-year (face-to-face) BS programs in six different disciplines, keeping in view the market needs and the growing demands of the studentd

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched four-year (face-to-face) BS programs in six different disciplines, keeping in view the market needs and the growing demands of the students.The BS programs (Physics), BS (Botany), BS (Mathematics), BS (Environmental Sciences) and BS (Statistics) will only be arranged in the main Campus of the University, while classes for BS (Computer Science) will be offered at the University regional campuses in Islamabad, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

All these programs are merit-based.According to an announcement, admissions in these programs are opened till August 19. Admission forms and Prospectuses have been placed at the University's website.The applicants have been asked to apply online only before August stipulated date.Admissions in these programs will be strictly on merit, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum.To see the eligibility and other requirements, the applicants could visit the University's official website (aiou.edu.pk).

