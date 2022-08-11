UrduPoint.com

Ambreen Iftikhar Appointed DG (Anti Benami Initiatives)

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Ambreen Iftikhar appointed DG (Anti Benami Initiatives)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Ms. Ambreen Iftikhar, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), as Director General (Anti Benami Initiatives), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Thursday, she has resigned from the post of Member, Reforms and Modernization, FBR (HQ), Islamabad and taken over the post.

FBR also informed that Ms. Shabana Mumtaz, BS-20 Officer, has taken over the charge of Chief (ITP), Inland Revenue Policy Wing, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Ms. Uzma Waqar, BS-19 officer, IR services has also taken over the charge of Additional Director, Directorate of Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs), Lahore.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad FBR Post From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet on sidelines of SCO S ..

Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet on sidelines of SCO Summit in Sept

37 seconds ago
 Annual Inter-departmental Qiraat and Naat competit ..

Annual Inter-departmental Qiraat and Naat competitions held at UVAS

1 minute ago
 UVAS holds seminar on “Effective CV/Resume Writi ..

UVAS holds seminar on “Effective CV/Resume Writing & Interview Skill”

1 minute ago
 The way you use a smart band has changed and here ..

The way you use a smart band has changed and here is why you would need a larger ..

6 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Northern Burkina Faso

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in d ..

Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.