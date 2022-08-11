Ambreen Iftikhar appointed DG (Anti Benami Initiatives)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Ms. Ambreen Iftikhar, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), as Director General (Anti Benami Initiatives), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Thursday, she has resigned from the post of Member, Reforms and Modernization, FBR (HQ), Islamabad and taken over the post.

FBR also informed that Ms. Shabana Mumtaz, BS-20 Officer, has taken over the charge of Chief (ITP), Inland Revenue Policy Wing, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Ms. Uzma Waqar, BS-19 officer, IR services has also taken over the charge of Additional Director, Directorate of Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs), Lahore.