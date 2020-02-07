UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Angola Receives 2 Bln USD From S. Korea To Build Power Plant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 02:10 PM

Angola receives 2 bln USD from S. Korea to build power plant

Angola will receive 2 billion U.S. dollars from South Korea for the construction of a power plant in the southern province of Benguela

LUANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Angola will receive 2 billion U.S. Dollars from South Korea for the construction of a power plant in the southern province of Benguela.

The Africa-Korea Economic Development Association (AKEDA) and Angola's National Agency for Private Investment and Export Promotion signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday.

The amount is part of a global fund of 5 billion dollars the association plans to raise to invest in various projects in Angola.

AKEDA's secretary general Chung-Siwod said AKEDA has a particular interest in the energy and agriculture sectors as well as small and medium-sized companies.

"AKEDA is represented in 39 African countries and we are particularly interested in working with the Angolan authorities as Angola is located in a strategic region of Africa with an economy of a promising future," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Agriculture Benguela South Korea Angola From Billion

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y6s is Up For Grabs as it goes on Sale Nati ..

9 minutes ago

NOC issued to 61 petrol pumps, poultry sheds

1 second ago

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha review anti polio cam ..

3 seconds ago

Veteran politician Malik Ata Muhammad of Attock pa ..

31 minutes ago

Apple fined in France over iPhone-slowing software ..

23 minutes ago

Commissioner for improving garbage disposal system ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.