UrduPoint.com

Another UK Energy Supplier Pushed Out Of Market By High Gas Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:22 PM

Another UK Energy Supplier Pushed Out of Market by High Gas Prices

Zog Energy Ltd became on Wednesday the latest UK energy supplier to collapse in recent months due to rising global gas prices, forcing the energy regulator to assign a new supplier to the company's customers

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Zog Energy Ltd became on Wednesday the latest UK energy supplier to collapse in recent months due to rising global gas prices, forcing the energy regulator to assign a new supplier to the company's customers.

"Zog Energy Ltd is ceasing to trade.

Ofgem, the energy regulator, is appointing a new supplier for its customers," the gas provider announced in a short message to its 11,700 customers posted on its website.

The UK energy watchdog has been forced to find new suppliers for more than 2 million households after 25 large and small energy suppliers ceased trade since September, following a sharp increase in gas prices around the world.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Company United Kingdom September Gas Million

Recent Stories

Unclear If Putin Will Invade Ukraine, But Is Putti ..

Unclear If Putin Will Invade Ukraine, But Is Putting in Place Means to Do So - B ..

59 seconds ago
 NATO Pressing Ahead With New Strategic Concept to ..

NATO Pressing Ahead With New Strategic Concept to Prepare for Emerging Threats - ..

1 minute ago
 Blinken Says Will Have Consultations With Lavrov, ..

Blinken Says Will Have Consultations With Lavrov, Kuleba on Thursday

1 minute ago
 Lukashenko Says Offered to Deploy Border Guards on ..

Lukashenko Says Offered to Deploy Border Guards on Russia-Ukraine Border, Kiev R ..

1 minute ago
 Blinken Says NATO Does Not Have Aggressive Intent ..

Blinken Says NATO Does Not Have Aggressive Intent Toward Russia

1 minute ago
 UAE leaders receive congratulatory messages onUAE& ..

UAE leaders receive congratulatory messages onUAE&#039;s 50th National Day

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.