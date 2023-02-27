UrduPoint.com

Apple Paid $12Mln Antitrust Fine In Kaspersky Lab Case - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 07:13 PM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Tech giant Apple has paid an antitrust fine in the case with Kaspersky Lab for abuse of a dominant position in the mobile application market in the amount of 906 million rubles ($12 million), a source familiar with the case told reporters.

"Apple has paid an antitrust fine of 906 million rubles," the source said. "This is the case of Kaspersky Lab."

He clarified that the company could face doubling the fine if it was not paid on time.

Earlier, on February 14, the Arbitration Court of the Moscow District, following two lower instances, confirmed the legality of both the decision of the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) that Apple had abused its dominant position in the mobile applications market, and the fine of $12 million imposed on it for this.

The FAS, following a complaint by Kaspersky Lab, concluded that Apple had abused its dominant position in the iOS app market on two counts � obstructing parental control app developers and non-transparent rules for allowing third-party apps in the App Store. In particular, Kaspersky Lab complained to the FAS about the unreasonable, in its opinion, rejection of versions of the parental control program Kaspersky Safe kids (KSK).

