UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentine President Urges Opposition To Negotiating Table As Peso Slumps

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 09:20 PM

Argentine President Urges Opposition to Negotiating Table as Peso Slumps

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Argentine President Mauricio Macri on Wednesday called on opposition forces to start talks with him after his shock defeat in the presidential primaries caused a market meltdown.

The national Currency dropped nearly 30 percent against the US Dollar on Monday, a day after the conservative president was beaten in the race for the presidency by his leftist opponent, Alberto Fernandez.

"I am absolutely convinced that dialogue is the only way forward... The past 48 hours prove that politics have done us a lot of harm and that we must act responsibly," Macri said in an address to the nation.

He conceded his defeat in Sunday's primaries ahead of this October's election. His ticket won 32.1 percent of the vote against Fernandez's 47.7 percent. Macri said he respected those who chose to vote against him.

Macri was elected in 2014 on the hopes of bringing about liberal economic policies but was soon forced to take a loan from the International Monetary Fund to shore up the slumping economy. The running mate of his main rival, ex-President Cristina Kirchner, advocates stricter government controls.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Loan Dollar Vote October Sunday Market From Government Race Opposition

Recent Stories

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

40 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

2 hours ago

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

3 hours ago

DoT to showcase Abu Dhabi&#039;s world-class infra ..

3 hours ago

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.