Asia Markets Extend Wall St Losses As Traders Eye Growing Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:44 PM

Equity markets fell in Asia on Thursday, tracking a sharp drop on Wall Street as the deadly coronavirus sweeps the planet, with the infection rate fast approaching one million and forcing countries to tighten already strict lockdown measures aimed at containing the disease

After two weeks of much-needed gains fuelled by trillions of Dollars in stimulus and widespread monetary easing, traders' focus has returned to the devastation wrought on populations and the long-term impact of the pandemic.

Donald Trump's COVID-19 task force has warned the US could see almost a quarter of a million deaths and the president warned of a "horrific" couple of weeks ahead.

His sobering comments came as a number of countries said they would extend lockdowns, which have already gouged economies around the world.

"The global economy has hit a wall, there's a tremendous amount of uncertainty, and that's contributing to the volatility in the markets and the downward trajectory we've seen the last few days."US and European markets fell around four percent Wednesday, with investors ignoring data showing far fewer private-sector jobs were lost last month than were expected. Eyes are on the release later in the day of US jobless claims figures for last week, which some estimates have put at a mind-boggling 6.5 million.

