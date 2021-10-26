Asian markets close Tuesday with mixed figures

Asian stock exchange markets closed Tuesday with mixed figures following a rally on Wall Street

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Asian stock exchange markets closed Tuesday with mixed figures following a rally on Wall Street.

Markets were backed by strong third-quarter balance sheets above expectations, while New York's S&P 500 index closed with a record on Monday and US car maker Tesla's valuation exceeded $1 trillion.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, earned 20.5 points, or 0.52%, to close at nearly 3,946 points.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange jumped 505.

6 points, or 1.77%, to 29,106.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, fell 93.8 points, or 0.36%, to 26,038.

China's Shanghai stock exchange was down by 12.22 points, or 0.34%, to reach 3,597 points.

The Indian Sensex benchmark posted a rise of 478.3 points, or 0.78%, to reach 61,445 points and the Singapore index increased slightly by 2.71 points, or 0.08%, to reach 3,204.