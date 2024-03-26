Open Menu

Asian Markets Fluctuate As Traders Weigh US Rate Outlook

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 05:49 PM

Asian markets fluctuate as traders weigh US rate outlook

Asian stocks swung through the morning session Tuesday as traders weighed the outlook for US interest rates ahead of the release of a key inflation reading

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Asian stocks swung through the morning session Tuesday as traders weighed the outlook for US interest rates ahead of the release of a key inflation reading.

Investors are also gearing up for the corporate earnings season, with some observers warning that profit expectations, which have helped push several markets to record highs, may have gone too far and disappointing reports could spark a pullback in equities.

While last week's Federal Reserve guidance pointed to three cuts before the end of the year, strong economic data and comments from some central bank officials have fuelled worries it could come up short.

The projections sparked a rally on markets and calmed traders spooked by the previous week's data showing consumer and wholesale prices rose more than estimated in February.

However, with the US economy still showing few signs of trouble and the labour market still strong investors are reticent, with the closely watched personal consumption expenditures (PCE) -- the Fed's preferred gauge -- the main focus.

Readings on economic growth, jobless claims and business sentiment are also up for release.

"After a strong performance last week, investors may be taking a hiatus and possibly enjoying the spring break, while others are adopting a wait-and-see approach for the next bullish catalyst, such as a favourable outcome from the Fed's preferred inflation gauge," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"In this context, an 'all-clear' signal would entail the inflation data meeting consensus expectations or coming in lower than anticipated."

Mixed signals from Fed officials in recent days have done little to remove any uncertainty.

Atlanta president Raphael Bostic on Monday reiterated his comments Friday that he saw only one cut this year, adding that acting too quickly could be disruptive, while governor Lisa Cook said decision-makers should be cautious.

However, the Fed's Chicago chief Austan Goolsbee stuck to the three-cut line.

All three main indexes ended down on Wall Street as talk swirls that the recent rally may have been overdone.

Asia fluctuated, with Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul and Taipei all rising but Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta in the red.

The yen was holding above 151 per dollar, with any further weakness offset by a warning from Japanese officials that they were ready to step in to support the currency if it retreats too much.

And oil prices held Monday's gains that came on the back of fresh geopolitical worries and following the latest attack on a Russian crude refinery that sparked supply concerns, while Israel's planned assault on Rafah in Gaza was also causing some unease.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Governor Business Israel Dollar Russia Gaza Oil Bank Sydney Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Reading Atlanta Chicago February May Stocks Market All From Asia Labour

Recent Stories

Chinese delegate discusses twin production technol ..

Chinese delegate discusses twin production technology in goat farming with UVAS ..

1 minute ago
 RDA lodges FIRs against 12 illegal housing schemes

RDA lodges FIRs against 12 illegal housing schemes

1 minute ago
 Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange ..

Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company

25 minutes ago
 Different security plans formed to ensure security ..

Different security plans formed to ensure security in district: DPO

1 minute ago
 Stock markets mostly rise before US data

Stock markets mostly rise before US data

1 minute ago
 Encroachments from busy roads removed

Encroachments from busy roads removed

3 minutes ago
AIOU inks MoU with Takmil to enroll out-of-school ..

AIOU inks MoU with Takmil to enroll out-of-school children

3 minutes ago
 Meeting held to bolster security measures at banks

Meeting held to bolster security measures at banks

3 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar

4 minutes ago
 PSX gains 380 points

PSX gains 380 points

4 minutes ago
 Secure logistics Group Ltd’s book building start ..

Secure logistics Group Ltd’s book building starts from March 27

4 minutes ago
 Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pak ..

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business