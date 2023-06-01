UrduPoint.com

BAJK Provides Loans Of Rs.2.7b To 5,000 Employees Of AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 09:55 PM

BAJK provides loans of Rs.2.7b to 5,000 employees of AJK

The Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir(BAJK) has provided loans of more than 2.7 billion rupees to more than 5,000 employees of government, semi-government and autonomous institutions of AJK under "advance salary scheme" at a very low markup in the market

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):The Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir(BAJK) has provided loans of more than 2.7 billion rupees to more than 5,000 employees of government, semi-government and autonomous institutions of AJK under "advance salary scheme" at a very low markup in the market.

Khawar Saeed, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank while chairing the business review meeting here on Thursday said that the Bank is playing a vital role in the socio-economic development of the state. Employees are availing loans of up to Rs 2 million under this scheme for a period of up to four years for their children's education, household and other needs.

He observed that under this scheme, the employees who are already benefiting from the loans can also get additional amounts in this regard and said that Loans are being provided to customers on the lowest markup rate, fastest processing, and the most convenient terms in the market.

Employees can contact any nearest branch of the BAJK for assistance to benefit from this scheme.

He said the Bank is providing loans under 18 attractive schemes like Gold Loan, Housing Finance, Personal Loan, Car Financing, Motorcycle Loan, Home Appliances, SME, Micro, Commercial, Tourism Development and Healthcare etc. on very easy terms and conditions, he said, adding that easy access to credit schemes and prompt payment to customers are ensured..

The meeting elaborated that under the auspices of the AJK Government, Board of Directors and supervision of President/CEO Khawar Saeed, with the hard work of the staff and the support of the customers, the bank is achieving its business goals at a rapid pace.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Business Education Car Bank Azad Jammu And Kashmir Bank Of AJK Gold Market From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

US Senator Graham Says Ukraine Conflict to Pull in ..

US Senator Graham Says Ukraine Conflict to Pull in NATO, US Troops if Putin Not ..

3 minutes ago
 PureHealth allocates AED13 bn to local procurement ..

PureHealth allocates AED13 bn to local procurement over next 10 years

13 minutes ago
 NATO Counts on Sweden's Accession at July Summit i ..

NATO Counts on Sweden's Accession at July Summit in Vilnius - Foreign Minister A ..

3 minutes ago
 'Pakistan Zindabad Rally' held in support of armed ..

'Pakistan Zindabad Rally' held in support of armed forces

3 minutes ago
 Woman among five died, 10 injured in Mastung accid ..

Woman among five died, 10 injured in Mastung accident

4 minutes ago
 US Senator Graham Says Biden-McCarthy Deal 'Ill-Co ..

US Senator Graham Says Biden-McCarthy Deal 'Ill-Conceived,' Criticizes Lack of U ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.