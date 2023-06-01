BAJK provides loans of Rs.2.7b to 5,000 employees of AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):The Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir(BAJK) has provided loans of more than 2.7 billion rupees to more than 5,000 employees of government, semi-government and autonomous institutions of AJK under "advance salary scheme" at a very low markup in the market.

Khawar Saeed, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank while chairing the business review meeting here on Thursday said that the Bank is playing a vital role in the socio-economic development of the state. Employees are availing loans of up to Rs 2 million under this scheme for a period of up to four years for their children's education, household and other needs.

He observed that under this scheme, the employees who are already benefiting from the loans can also get additional amounts in this regard and said that Loans are being provided to customers on the lowest markup rate, fastest processing, and the most convenient terms in the market.

Employees can contact any nearest branch of the BAJK for assistance to benefit from this scheme.

He said the Bank is providing loans under 18 attractive schemes like Gold Loan, Housing Finance, Personal Loan, Car Financing, Motorcycle Loan, Home Appliances, SME, Micro, Commercial, Tourism Development and Healthcare etc. on very easy terms and conditions, he said, adding that easy access to credit schemes and prompt payment to customers are ensured..

The meeting elaborated that under the auspices of the AJK Government, Board of Directors and supervision of President/CEO Khawar Saeed, with the hard work of the staff and the support of the customers, the bank is achieving its business goals at a rapid pace.