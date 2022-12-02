ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Planning and Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday assured the provincial ministers of Balochistan that the federal government is committed to uplift the province as the recent identification of 20 poorest districts of the country out of which 11 districts are from Balochistan is one of the example.

The minister made this assurance while chairing a meeting with the 5-member delegation from Balochistan, headed by Health Minister, Balochistan Ehsan Shah. The meeting was attended by the food Minister, Balochistan Engineer Zamrak Khan, and Chief Secretary, Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili.

"The top priority of the federal government is to uplift the Balochistan province which remained neglected in the past," said the Minister, while highlighting the recent initiatives taken by the federal government for the development of the province.

It is noted that since the incumbent government came into power in April this year, the development of Balochistan remained a top priority, particularly, after the recent devastating floods which badly affected the province. The federal government has approved several projects funded by the federal government for the development of Balochistan.

The Minister further added that for the first time in 2016, the PML-N government launched a district level Multidimensional Poverty Index to uplift the districts. Similarly, the minister said that special initiatives have been also taken for the youth of Balochistan under the PM youth initiatives launched recently.

The provincial Ministers appreciated the efforts of the Planning Minister Prof Ahsan Iqbal for taking special interest in the development of Balochistan.