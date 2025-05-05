Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 05 May 2025
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 10:26 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 281.45280.95
EURO EUR319.05218.48
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9516 1.9481
BRITISH POUND GBP374.08 373.41
SWISS FRANCCHF341.92 341.32
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.87 203.50
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.94 181.61
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.43 29.38
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.06 27.01
DANISH KRONE DKK 42.75 42.68
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.28 167.
98
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 217.72 217.34
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.31 36.25
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2034 0.2031
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.22 39.15
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 67.08 66.96
THAI BAHT*THB 8.53 8.51
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.16 77.02
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.03 74.90
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.30 77.16
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 918.84 917.21
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.0189
GBP 373.4179
EUR 318.1133
JPY 1.9354
SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-05-2025
APP/MSQ
