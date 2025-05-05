Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 05 May 2025

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 10:26 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.45280.95

EURO EUR319.05218.48

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9516 1.9481

BRITISH POUND GBP374.08 373.41

SWISS FRANCCHF341.92 341.32

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.87 203.50

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.94 181.61

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.43 29.38

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.06 27.01

DANISH KRONE DKK 42.75 42.68

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.28 167.

98

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 217.72 217.34

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.31 36.25

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2034 0.2031

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.22 39.15

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 67.08 66.96

THAI BAHT*THB 8.53 8.51

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.16 77.02

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.03 74.90

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.30 77.16

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 918.84 917.21

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.0189

GBP 373.4179

EUR 318.1133

JPY 1.9354

SETTLEMENT DATE: 07-05-2025

APP/MSQ

