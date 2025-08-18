Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.45281.95

EURO EUR330.63330.04

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9155 1.9121

BRITISH POUND GBP382.93 382.26

SWISS FRANCCHF350.41 349.79

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.64 204.27

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.15 183.82

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.73 29.68

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.72 27.67

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.31 44.23

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.58 167.

28

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 220.30 219.91

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.23 36.16

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2041 0.2037

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.71 39.64

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.92 66.80

THAI BAHT*THB 8.71 8.70

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.43 77.29

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.27 75.14

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 78.36 78.22

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 924.85923.22

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 282.0243

GBP 382.1993

EUR 329.5172

JPY 1.9194

SETTLEMENT DATE: 20-08-2025

APP/MSQ

