Gold Prices Increase By Rs.1,500 To Rs 357,700 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs.1,500 to Rs 357,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 on Monday and was sold at Rs357,700 against its sale at Rs356,200 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs 1,286 to Rs.

306,670 from Rs 305,384 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by Rs 1,179 to Rs 281,124 from Rs 279,945.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.4,031 and Rs 3,455 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $15 to $3,350 from $3,335 whereas silver remained constant at $37.98, the Association reported.

