Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 18 August 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.27 279.13

GBP 386.

76 378.41

EUR 333.93 326.72

JPY 1.9347 1.8930

AED 76.03 74.39

SAR 77.67 76.51

