Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 18 August 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 285.27 279.13
GBP 386.
76 378.41
EUR 333.93 326.72
JPY 1.9347 1.8930
AED 76.03 74.39
SAR 77.67 76.51
