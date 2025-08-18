SBP, Ashraf Industries to Support GCWUS Expo Mela 2025

A delegation from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Sialkot led by Deputy Director Muhammad Asim Sattar and Assistant Director Ghulam Muhy-ud-Deen with Romessa Ejaz of Ashraf Industries

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A delegation from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Sialkot led by Deputy Director Muhammad Asim Sattar and Assistant Director Ghulam Muhy-ud-Deen with Romessa Ejaz of Ashraf Industries

visited Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) to finalize support arrangements

for the upcoming Expo Mela on August 22–23 at G2 Marquee, Sialkot.

During the meeting, the SBP officials and Ashraf Industries assured the university that they

will facilitate free stalls for the GCWUS students, giving them a practical marketplace to display

and sell entrepreneurial projects under the theme “Campus to Commerce.

”

The initiative aims to provide students with hands-on commercial experience and promote

student-led startups.

Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Shazia Bashir appreciated this collaborative initiative.

The meeting was attended by Prof Dr Ilyas, Dean, Faculty of Business & Administrative Sciences,

Prof Dr Tariq, Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Prof Dr Yasir Nawaz Manj, Dean, Faculty of Arts &

Social Sciences, Ijaz Ahmad, registrar, Dr Abdul Rehman, Director ORIC, Dr Yasin Munir,

Chairperson, Business Administration, Raza Rehman, Chairperson, Fine Arts and Dr Shagufta

Firdous, Director Student Affairs.