Open Menu

SBP, Ashraf Industries To Support GCWUS Expo Mela 2025

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 06:02 PM

SBP, Ashraf Industries to Support GCWUS Expo Mela 2025

A delegation from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Sialkot led by Deputy Director Muhammad Asim Sattar and Assistant Director Ghulam Muhy-ud-Deen with Romessa Ejaz of Ashraf Industries

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A delegation from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Sialkot led by Deputy Director Muhammad Asim Sattar and Assistant Director Ghulam Muhy-ud-Deen with Romessa Ejaz of Ashraf Industries

visited Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) to finalize support arrangements

for the upcoming Expo Mela on August 22–23 at G2 Marquee, Sialkot.

During the meeting, the SBP officials and Ashraf Industries assured the university that they

will facilitate free stalls for the GCWUS students, giving them a practical marketplace to display

and sell entrepreneurial projects under the theme “Campus to Commerce.

The initiative aims to provide students with hands-on commercial experience and promote

student-led startups.

Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Shazia Bashir appreciated this collaborative initiative.

The meeting was attended by Prof Dr Ilyas, Dean, Faculty of Business & Administrative Sciences,

Prof Dr Tariq, Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Prof Dr Yasir Nawaz Manj, Dean, Faculty of Arts &

Social Sciences, Ijaz Ahmad, registrar, Dr Abdul Rehman, Director ORIC, Dr Yasin Munir,

Chairperson, Business Administration, Raza Rehman, Chairperson, Fine Arts and Dr Shagufta

Firdous, Director Student Affairs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

From Perfect Shots to Perfect Notes – Meet the A ..

From Perfect Shots to Perfect Notes – Meet the AI-Powered Reno14 Series

29 minutes ago
 UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support I ..

UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support Index’ in IMD World Competiti ..

35 minutes ago
 Education Interface announces success of inaugural ..

Education Interface announces success of inaugural edition of National Youth Fin ..

50 minutes ago
 Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking A ..

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking Arab League's 80th anniversary

50 minutes ago
 Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at ..

Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at end of May 2025: CBUAE

1 hour ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore co ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore cooperation

1 hour ago
Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational st ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 05 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 05 paisa against US Dollar

2 minutes ago
 Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost import ..

Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost importance for alleviating problems ..

2 hours ago
 NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation ..

NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Du ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% ..

2 hours ago
 Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business