FESCO Completes Rs.328.59m Development Projects In July

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has successfully completed a series of electricity development projects across the Faisalabad and Sargodha regions during July 2025, with a total investment of Rs. 328.59 million, according to a spokesperson for the company.

Providing details on Monday, the spokesperson stated that power supply was extended to 58 new villages at a cost of Rs. 128.241 million. Additionally, seven high-tension (HT) and 59 low-tension (LT) proposals were finalized, costing Rs. 123.042 million and Rs. 77.307 million respectively. These projects were carried out across eight districts: Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar, and Khushab.

In Faisalabad, FESCO completed 21 LT proposals worth Rs. 27.626 million and provided electricity to 15 new villages at a cost of Rs. 39.258 million. In Jhang, 17 LT proposals were implemented at a cost of Rs. 24.568 million, while 11 villages were electrified with an expenditure of Rs.

27.377 million. Jhang also saw the completion of one HT proposal worth Rs. 5.209 million.

In Sargodha, 13 LT proposals costing Rs. 16.952 million were completed, along with the electrification of 21 villages at a cost of Rs. 38.681 million. Two HT projects were also finalized in Sargodha, amounting to Rs. 30.386 million. Mianwali saw the implementation of eight LT schemes at a cost of Rs. 8.161 million and electrification of 11 villages with an investment of Rs. 22.925 million. Four HT projects were completed in Mianwali as well, costing Rs. 87.447 million.

FESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Muhammad Amir appreciated the progress made and instructed the Construction Department to maintain the same momentum in executing ongoing projects. He emphasized that timely completion of electricity development work is essential to improving FESCO’s power distribution system and providing maximum relief to consumers in the region.

