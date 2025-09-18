Open Menu

ICCI Delegations Visits Kyrgyz Embassy To Felicitates New Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 10:06 PM

ICCI delegations visits Kyrgyz embassy to felicitates new ambassador

A high-level delegation from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by President ICCI visited the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic to felicitate the new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan H.E.Kylychbek Sultan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A high-level delegation from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by President ICCI visited the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic to felicitate the new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan H.E.Kylychbek Sultan.

The leadership United Business Group (UBG) along with President ICCI also visited the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Islamabad, said a release issued here on Thursday.

The delegation included Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President ICCI Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General UBG, Former President ICCI, and Chairman D. Watson Group ,Irfan Choudhary ,Vice Presiden ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik, Former President ICCI and Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari, Executive Member FPCCI and Former President Chakwal Chamber of Commerce.

During the meeting, Ambassador Kylychbek Sultan emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral business and economic relations on a reciprocal basis. He also showcased Kyrgyzstan’s traditional hospitality and highlighted the country’s favorable weather, scenic beauty, and vast tourism potential.

The Ambassador encouraged the development of practical proposals to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood assured the Ambassador of ICCI’s full support in fostering stronger Kyrgyz–Pakistani relations. He underscored that trade must be mutually beneficial and called for practical steps to facilitate business delegations between the two countries.

Zafar Bakhtawari stressed the need for improved trade connectivity, visa facilitation, and promotion of cultural ties, highlighting those stronger people-to-people linkages would help strengthen bilateral relations.

Khalid Iqbal Malik pointed out Pakistan’s strong export potential in mangoes, rice, and other products that could find markets in Kyrgyzstan.

He proposed holding joint trade exhibitions and marketing initiatives to boost bilateral commerce.

Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari suggested establishing direct trade connections with Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, to enhance business-to-business cooperation.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to promoting trade, cultural exchanges, and economic cooperation, with the Ambassador inviting concrete proposals for practical implementation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honou ..

CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honours at 2025 Stevie Internationa ..

41 minutes ago
 MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rov ..

MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rover 2

56 minutes ago
 World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ conclud ..

World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ concludes in Sharjah

56 minutes ago
 Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers� ..

Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2025 winner

1 hour ago
 Middle East urological conferenc explores digital ..

Middle East urological conferenc explores digital revolution in continence care, ..

1 hour ago
 Jumeirah partners with Ocean Generation to bring U ..

Jumeirah partners with Ocean Generation to bring UNESCO-endorsed Ocean Academy t ..

1 hour ago
Shurooq, KSQF unite to protect children in vulnera ..

Shurooq, KSQF unite to protect children in vulnerable communities

2 hours ago
 Minister of Sports affirms support to federations ..

Minister of Sports affirms support to federations to nurture talent, boost globa ..

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Liberia

2 hours ago
 Over 27,000 students fail in HSSC exam, pass perce ..

Over 27,000 students fail in HSSC exam, pass percentage stands at 63.5

3 minutes ago
 Education guarantee of progress, bright future of ..

Education guarantee of progress, bright future of nation; Tareen

3 minutes ago
 MOCCAE launches ‘Tahweel’, UAE’s first natio ..

MOCCAE launches ‘Tahweel’, UAE’s first national digital marketplace for re ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business