ICCI delegations visits Kyrgyz embassy to felicitates new ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A high-level delegation from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by President ICCI visited the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic to felicitate the new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan H.E.Kylychbek Sultan.

The leadership United Business Group (UBG) along with President ICCI also visited the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Islamabad, said a release issued here on Thursday.

The delegation included Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President ICCI Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General UBG, Former President ICCI, and Chairman D. Watson Group ,Irfan Choudhary ,Vice Presiden ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik, Former President ICCI and Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari, Executive Member FPCCI and Former President Chakwal Chamber of Commerce.

During the meeting, Ambassador Kylychbek Sultan emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral business and economic relations on a reciprocal basis. He also showcased Kyrgyzstan’s traditional hospitality and highlighted the country’s favorable weather, scenic beauty, and vast tourism potential.

The Ambassador encouraged the development of practical proposals to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood assured the Ambassador of ICCI’s full support in fostering stronger Kyrgyz–Pakistani relations. He underscored that trade must be mutually beneficial and called for practical steps to facilitate business delegations between the two countries.

Zafar Bakhtawari stressed the need for improved trade connectivity, visa facilitation, and promotion of cultural ties, highlighting those stronger people-to-people linkages would help strengthen bilateral relations.

Khalid Iqbal Malik pointed out Pakistan’s strong export potential in mangoes, rice, and other products that could find markets in Kyrgyzstan.

He proposed holding joint trade exhibitions and marketing initiatives to boost bilateral commerce.

Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari suggested establishing direct trade connections with Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, to enhance business-to-business cooperation.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to promoting trade, cultural exchanges, and economic cooperation, with the Ambassador inviting concrete proposals for practical implementation.