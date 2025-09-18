Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Rise To $ 19.74 Billion
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 10:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to $ 19,735.7 million as of 12 September 2025 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan also slightly rose to $ 14,357.2 million.
“During the week ended on 12-Sep-2025, SBP’s FX reserves increased by US$ 21 million to US$ 14,357.2 million,” the central bank reported on Thursday in its weekly statement on the position of liquid foreign reserves.
Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks also increased by $ 34 million to $ 5,378.5 million during the week, as shown in the reserves break up for the period under review.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on September 05, 2025, were $ 19,680.9 million. Among them the central bank held foreign reserves amounting to $ 14,336.3 million while the other $ 5,344.6 million were held by the commercial banks.
