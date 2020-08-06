Beaver aircraft arrives in Islam Kot for locust control operation

Beaver Aircraft arrived in Tharparkar Islam Kot in order to strengthen the ongoing efforts to eradicate the menace of desert locust from the effected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Beaver Aircraft arrived in Tharparkar islam Kot in order to strengthen the ongoing efforts to eradicate the menace of desert locust from the effected areas.

In a press release, spokesman of Ministry of National food Security and Research here on Wednesday said that Department of Plant Protection(DPP), Ministry of National Food Security and Research(NFS&R) is conducting locust control operation.

On Wednesday,400 Hacters (1000 acers) areas cleared by locust in Tharparkar.

He further informed that these aircraft will control locust in Thar on daily basis.

He said that people of Tharparkar got relief and expressed satisfaction on the arrival of aircraft controlling locust in their area.