UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beaver Aircraft Arrives In Islam Kot For Locust Control Operation

Umer Jamshaid 37 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Beaver aircraft arrives in Islam Kot for locust control operation

Beaver Aircraft arrived in Tharparkar Islam Kot in order to strengthen the ongoing efforts to eradicate the menace of desert locust from the effected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Beaver Aircraft arrived in Tharparkar islam Kot in order to strengthen the ongoing efforts to eradicate the menace of desert locust from the effected areas.

In a press release, spokesman of Ministry of National food Security and Research here on Wednesday said that Department of Plant Protection(DPP), Ministry of National Food Security and Research(NFS&R) is conducting locust control operation.

On Wednesday,400 Hacters (1000 acers) areas cleared by locust in Tharparkar.

He further informed that these aircraft will control locust in Thar on daily basis.

He said that people of Tharparkar got relief and expressed satisfaction on the arrival of aircraft controlling locust in their area.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Thar Tharparkar From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

23 minutes ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

56 seconds ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

58 seconds ago

Coronavirus speeds up big oil's shift to green

1 minute ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

1 hour ago

Massive Fire in UAE Market Taken Under Control, No ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.