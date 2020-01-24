UrduPoint.com
Belarus Does Not Reject Russian Oil, But Seeks Alternatives - President Lukashenko

Belarus does not reject Russian oil, but is testing alternative supply routes, President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Belarus does not reject Russian oil, but is testing alternative supply routes, President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday.

"We started testing these routes [of supplies of oil alternative to Russian], we want to see what is in reality, what losses we will have as compared to the current price of Russian oil. It's not bluff," Lukashenko said speaking to workers of a paper mill as quoted by the Belta news agency.

"We do not reject this [Russian] oil. But in this way [by seeking alternative routes] diversification of supplies will occur," he said.

Lukashenko said Belarus was in talks on oil deliveries with the United States, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

"Belarus is holding talks [on buying oil] with all participants of the global market: Americans, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates... I have excellent relationships with them. They say they will supply as much oil as needed. Of course, this is the world price. But the quality of oil is better there," he said.

