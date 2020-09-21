Belarus May Soon Get $500Mln Loan From EFSD - Russian Finance Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Belarus may soon get a loan of $500 million from the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD), Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Monday.

The minister has previously said that Russia was working on splitting the $1.5 billion loan into several stages.

Belarus may get $500 million from the EFSD and the same amount from Russia by the end of the year, and another $500 million from Russia next year.

"So far, we're seeing this happening like that � a loan from the Eurasian Fund first. It can happen in the near future. It needs to be approved by the fund participants. Today, we have sent all fund participants proposals on the vote for this loan," the minister said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.