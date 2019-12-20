Belarus to Buy Up to 22Bln Cubic Meters of Gas in 2020 From Russia - Lukashenko

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Belarus will acquire up to 22 billion cubic meters of gas and 24-25 million tons of oil Russia in 2020 , President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"But we generally agreed, that next year Belarus would buy about 20 billion cubic meters of gas from the Russian Federation.

There are no restrictions. It is possible to even acquire 22 billion cubic meters ... Therefore, we agreed on volumes and agreed on oil that we will buy 24-25 million tons of oil from Russia. The price would not be higher than the current level in 2019," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta state news agency.