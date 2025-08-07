Home Appliance Companies Deposit Rs 90m Fine To CCP
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has received a total amount of Rs 90 million from two electronic home appliance brands, paid against the penalties imposed for engaging in anti-competitive conduct.
The penalties were imposed after the CCP concluded that both companies had violated competition law by restricting their dealers from selling products below specified prices, offering discounts, or providing package deals—practices that limited price competition in the market, said a release issued here on Thursday.
Although the companies challenged the CCP’s order before the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT), the Tribunal upheld the Commission’s findings and directed the companies to deposit the penalty amount within 30 days.
The CCP reiterates its warning to all undertakings to refrain from price-fixing practices, including setting minimum or maximum resale prices and placing restrictions on discounts or promotional offers. Such conduct constitutes a serious infringement of the Competition Act, 2010, and undermines free market competition.
