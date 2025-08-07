SCCI SVP Meets NLC, DP World Officials
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 10:05 PM
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) senior vice president Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi chaired a high-level meeting with NLC Director General Major General
Farrukh Shahzad Rao, DP World Vice Chairman Farrukh-e-Alam along with Head
of Traders Market at DP World Abdulla Yaqoob Al Sayed Ahmad Al Hashmi.
Representatives from NLC were also present during the meeting.
The central focus of the discussion was the proposal to establish a “Pakistan Mart”
in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — envisioned as trade hub and a dedicated
exhibition platform for showcasing Pakistani products.
The concept was modeled
after the success of Dragon Mart (by China) and the upcoming Bharat Mart (by India),
both serving as international hubs to promote national exports in the Gulf region and
re-export around the world.
The delegation emphasized that the establishment of a Pakistan Mart would not only
strengthen Pakistan’s export footprint in the Middle East but also provide a permanent
commercial presence in the UAE, enabling year-round trade, business networking,
and promotional opportunities for Pakistani enterprises.
