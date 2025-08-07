SCCI SVP meets NLC, DP World Officials

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) senior vice president Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi chaired a high-level meeting with NLC Director General Major General

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) senior vice president Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi chaired a high-level meeting with NLC Director General Major General

Farrukh Shahzad Rao, DP World Vice Chairman Farrukh-e-Alam along with Head

of Traders Market at DP World Abdulla Yaqoob Al Sayed Ahmad Al Hashmi.

Representatives from NLC were also present during the meeting.

The central focus of the discussion was the proposal to establish a “Pakistan Mart”

in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — envisioned as trade hub and a dedicated

exhibition platform for showcasing Pakistani products.

The concept was modeled

after the success of Dragon Mart (by China) and the upcoming Bharat Mart (by India),

both serving as international hubs to promote national exports in the Gulf region and

re-export around the world.

The delegation emphasized that the establishment of a Pakistan Mart would not only

strengthen Pakistan’s export footprint in the Middle East but also provide a permanent

commercial presence in the UAE, enabling year-round trade, business networking,

and promotional opportunities for Pakistani enterprises.