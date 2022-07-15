No announcement on boosting oil production should be expected during US President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia since action like that should be taken by OPEC+ countries, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) No announcement on boosting oil production should be expected during US President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia since action like that should be taken by OPEC+ countries, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"I don't think you should expect a particular announcement here bilaterally (on increasing oil output) because we believe any further action taken to ensure that there is sufficient energy to protect the health of the global economy will be done in the context of OPEC+," Sullivan said during a press briefing.