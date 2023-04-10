(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) Remittances of the State-run Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have crossed the highest level of Rs. 5.55 billion, more than 55 thousand transactions, special desks established in the branches for prompt and timely payment, it was officially announced.

"Crossing another milestone, increases remittances by nearly Rs.5 billion in three years, the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir crossed another milestone in home remittances while continuing to make significant progress towards development.

Remittances increased to the highest level of Rs.5.55 billion due to the strong trust of overseas diaspora around the world and the efficient strategy of the organization which is a record", a spokesperson of the bank told APP here Monday.

The valued customers did more than 55 thousand transactions during this time, the spokesperson said.

In a review meeting held yesterday regarding the business promotion of the bank, President and Chief Executive Officer Khawar Saeed said that special desks have been established in the bank's branches for prompt and timely payment.

After Ria (RIA) and Money Gram, remittances are increasing with the agreement of Western Union to receive remittances from all over the world. In the year 2019, the remittances of the institution were only 80 crore rupees. After which the remittances increased by about 5 billion rupees in three years.

While as, in the first two months of current year, an increase of about one billion rupees was recorded in remittances. This increase is the highest since the inception of the bank which is a reflection of the strong confidence of overseas diaspora customers in the bank.

Bank is achieving other business goals including remittances while the business network has been expanded.

It was said in the meeting that the financial institution of the state is achieving business goals with the supervision of President Khawar Saeed and teamwork, with the support of customers.

The bank has established special desks for remittances during Ramadan to ensure prompt and timely payment of funds received from all over the world.