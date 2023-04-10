Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

BoAJK's Remittances Crosses Highest Level Rs. 5.55 Billion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 08:42 PM

BoAJK's remittances crosses highest level Rs. 5.55 billion

Remittances of the State-run Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have crossed the highest level of Rs. 5.55 billion, more than 55 thousand transactions, special desks established in the branches for prompt and timely payment, it was officially announced

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) Remittances of the State-run Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have crossed the highest level of Rs. 5.55 billion, more than 55 thousand transactions, special desks established in the branches for prompt and timely payment, it was officially announced.

"Crossing another milestone, increases remittances by nearly Rs.5 billion in three years, the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir crossed another milestone in home remittances while continuing to make significant progress towards development.

Remittances increased to the highest level of Rs.5.55 billion due to the strong trust of overseas diaspora around the world and the efficient strategy of the organization which is a record", a spokesperson of the bank told APP here Monday.

The valued customers did more than 55 thousand transactions during this time, the spokesperson said.

In a review meeting held yesterday regarding the business promotion of the bank, President and Chief Executive Officer Khawar Saeed said that special desks have been established in the bank's branches for prompt and timely payment.

After Ria (RIA) and Money Gram, remittances are increasing with the agreement of Western Union to receive remittances from all over the world. In the year 2019, the remittances of the institution were only 80 crore rupees. After which the remittances increased by about 5 billion rupees in three years.

While as, in the first two months of current year, an increase of about one billion rupees was recorded in remittances. This increase is the highest since the inception of the bank which is a reflection of the strong confidence of overseas diaspora customers in the bank.

Bank is achieving other business goals including remittances while the business network has been expanded.

It was said in the meeting that the financial institution of the state is achieving business goals with the supervision of President Khawar Saeed and teamwork, with the support of customers.

The bank has established special desks for remittances during Ramadan to ensure prompt and timely payment of funds received from all over the world.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Bank Progress Money April 2019 Bank Of AJK All From Agreement Billion Ramadan

Recent Stories

West Bank violence claims lives of Palestinian tee ..

West Bank violence claims lives of Palestinian teen, British Israeli mother

3 minutes ago
 Five killed, at least 6 injured in Kentucky bank s ..

Five killed, at least 6 injured in Kentucky bank shooting

3 minutes ago
 Armenia Detains Azerbaijani Soldier - Defense Mini ..

Armenia Detains Azerbaijani Soldier - Defense Ministry

42 seconds ago
 South Korea to Invest $10.23Bln in Key Sectors by ..

South Korea to Invest $10.23Bln in Key Sectors by 2030 - Reports

45 seconds ago
 EU Mission in Armenia May Jeopardize Bloc's Gas De ..

EU Mission in Armenia May Jeopardize Bloc's Gas Deal With Azerbaijan - Reports

49 seconds ago
 Sukkur IBA & Information Technology department sig ..

Sukkur IBA & Information Technology department signs agreement

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.