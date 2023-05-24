Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BoAJK) has achieved another milestone as remittances increased to a record high of Rs 6.76 billion due to the strong trust of customers around the world and the effective strategy of the organization

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ): Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BoAJK) has achieved another milestone as remittances increased to a record high of Rs 6.76 billion due to the strong trust of customers around the world and the effective strategy of the organization.

Chief Executive Officer Khawar Saeed in a high-level review meeting held in the State capital on Wednesday said respected users have done more than 66,000 transactions during this time.

He said the financial institution of the state was achieving business goals under the patronage of the government coupled with the support of customers.

He said special desks have been established in the bank's branches for prompt and timely payment of funds.

After Ria and Money Gram, remittances are increasing after the agreement with Western Union to receive remittances from all over the world, he added.

Saeed said in the year 2019, the remittances of the institution were only Rs 800 million, after which the remittances increased by about Rs 6 billion. This increase in remittances is the highest since the inception of the bank which is a reflection of the strong confidence of overseas diaspora in the bank.