Bosnian Serb Leader Says Agreed With Putin To Maintain Old Gas Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 01:00 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The Serb member of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), Milorad Dodik, announced on Thursday that the Republika Srpska will continue to buy Russian gas at current prices following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The current price is $290 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas.

"He noted that he was satisfied with the conversation with Putin, that they discussed the current situation in the Republika Srpska and BiH and joint economic projects. He indicated that he agreed with Putin on the same gas prices and that the Russian president showed support for the construction of a gas pipeline through the Republika Srpska.

Dodik will talk about (the project) tomorrow with representatives of Gazprom," the Radio Television of Republika Srpska public broadcaster said.

Dodik reportedly planned to discuss the recent tensions in BiH with the Russian leadership during a working visit to Moscow this week. The Bosnian Serb leader previously noted that he was proud of his good relations with Putin and was grateful to him for the support of Bosnian Serbs.

