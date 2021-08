London, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :BP returned to profit in the second quarter, the British energy giant announced Tuesday, having posted a hefty loss one year earlier as the pandemic crushed oil prices.

Net profit for April-June hit $3.1 billion (2.6 billion Euros). That compared with a loss after tax of $16.8 billion in the second quarter of 2020.