Brazilian Defense Manufacturers Demand Boeing Stop Poaching Personnel - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 02:10 PM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Brazilian Association of Defense and Security Materials Industries (ABIMDE) and the Aerospace Industries Association of Brazil (AIAB) accused the US aerospace company Boeing of systematically poaching engineers and demanded that it stop the practice, which threatens the survival of companies and the country's sovereignty, Defensa Aerea e Naval magazine said.

ABIMDE and AIAB have filed a lawsuit against Boeing in defense of Brazil's interests, the Brazilian magazine reported late on Tuesday, adding that the purpose of the lawsuit is to force the American company to stop systematically enticing and scouting engineers from companies that are part of the Brazilian defense industrial base.

According to ABIMDE President Roberto Gallo, staff losses in key business functions of the the top 10 strategic defense companies reach 70% due to brain drain abetted by Boeing.

Pouching of highly qualified experts threatens the survival of strategic defense companies and, above all, national sovereignty, which is one of the pillars of Brazil's Constitution, according to the report.

The Brazilian defense industrial base includes public and private companies, whose task is to update the technologies of the fleet, aviation and army. This system allows the government to guarantee control over innovations and developments in defense and to ensure the autonomy of the Brazilian armed forces.

Boeing is recruiting aerospace engineers with defense and security backgrounds, as well as access to sensitive and classified information about strategic developments. The list of those affected companies include Embraer, Akaer, Avibras, AEL Sistemas, Safran and Mac Jee.

AIAB President Julio Shidara emphasized that the principle of free competition and free market should abide by the constitutional provisions regulating issues concerning national sovereignty, as stated in the Article 170.

It took decades and huge investments from the public and private sector to create the Brazilian industry, Shidara noted, adding that Boeing's actions in the Brazilian workforce market are "predatory."

