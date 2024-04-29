Open Menu

Europe's Natural Gas Production Falls 8.2% In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Europe's natural gas production falls 8.2% in 2023

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) reported that Europe's natural gas production declined by 19 billion cubic meters to 214 billion cubic meters last year due to field maintenance.

In the GECF's annual natural gas report for 2024, data disclosed on regional production revealed that Türkiye made significant production progress in the Black Sea.

On a global scale, the report shows that natural gas production increased by 0.8% on an annual basis last year to 4.08 trillion cubic meters. North America, the middle East, and Asia Pacific drove this increase, although gas production declined in Eurasia and Europe.

In Europe, the three main producers—Norway, the Netherlands, and the UK saw production declines of 7 billion cubic meters (bcm), 5.5 bcm and 4.6 bcm, respectively.

These declines were cited in the report as being due to prolonged maintenance and the closure of some mature gas fields.

Norway's gas production fell to 126 bcm in 2023, a decline of 5.3% from the previous year and primarily due to an extended maintenance period at the Troll field, an important offshore production field in the Norwegian North Sea, and at the Kollsnes gas processing plant.

The Troll gas field, in particular, recorded a 15.5% contraction in production that accounted for 33.6 bcm of domestic gas production.

Closer to home, the report’s assessment of Türkiye's natural gas discovery in the Black Sea showed huge strides.

"With the start of gas production from the Sakarya gas field, Turkey has made significant progress in increasing domestic gas supply and has taken an important step towards reducing import dependency and strengthening energy security," the report said.

In Europe, efforts are being made to secure and expand the region's gas production capacity with Romania’s strategic plans to develop large gas fields in the Black Sea.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar stated on April 19 that efforts are being made to increase natural gas production in the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea, with a targeted increase in daily natural gas production to 5 million cubic meters by May from the current daily output of 3.7 million cubic meters.

LNG, however, has seen declines in imports in Europe and also in Türkiye, which in the latter were due to higher gas production and weaker gas consumption.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Europe Turkey Progress Sakarya United Kingdom Romania Netherlands Middle East April May Gas From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assembli ..

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio fro ..

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

27 minutes ago
 IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

30 minutes ago
 Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

53 minutes ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

3 hours ago
 Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

2 days ago

More Stories From Business