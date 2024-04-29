China's Cultural Sector Continues To Pick Up In Q1
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Major enterprises in China's cultural sector and related businesses saw a stable increase in revenue and profits in the first quarter of this year, official data showed Monday.
The surveyed 76,000 enterprises raked in 3.11 trillion Yuan (about 437.62 billion U.S. Dollars) in combined revenue last year, up 8.5 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
With the effective implementation of policies to advance the development of modern culture system, the supply of cultural products has been enriched and the potential of cultural consumption has been continuously unleashed, said Zhang Peng, an NBS senior statistician.
Profits of these firms rose 5.8 percent year on year to nearly 211.6 billion yuan, said Zhang.
Companies featuring new business forms, such as providers of animation, internet games services, wearable smart cultural devices and entertainment-purposed smart drones, pocketed almost 1.26 trillion yuan in revenue in the first quarter, an 11.9 percent uplift.
Recent Stories
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
More Stories From Business
-
Europe's natural gas production falls 8.2% in 202338 minutes ago
-
South Africa calls on Turkish business world to strengthen trade, investment ties48 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Monday58 minutes ago
-
Türkiye's economic confidence slightly down in April58 minutes ago
-
NPO to organize a workshop on ‘Green Productivity for SMEs'1 hour ago
-
CDNS attains Rs 1375 billion targets in fresh bond1 hour ago
-
China's energy storage capacity expands to support low-carbon goals2 hours ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Monday2 hours ago
-
Musk leaves Beijing after Tesla wins key China security clearance2 hours ago
-
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago