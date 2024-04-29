South Africa Calls On Turkish Business World To Strengthen Trade, Investment Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM
CAPE TOWN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) South Africa's trade minister called for the development of investment and trade relations with members of the Turkish business world seeking to expand to Africa.
Speaking to Anadolu, Ebrahim Patel stressed the vital importance of commercial relations between the two countries.
A member of the BRICS countries alongside Brazil, Russia, India, and China, as well as the G20, South Africa is among the leading economies in Africa with its robust financial infrastructure and advanced mining sector.
South Africa is home to the continent's 10 largest companies.
Recent Stories
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
More Stories From Business
-
Chinese shares close higher Monday13 minutes ago
-
Türkiye's economic confidence slightly down in April13 minutes ago
-
NPO to organize a workshop on ‘Green Productivity for SMEs'42 minutes ago
-
CDNS attains Rs 1375 billion targets in fresh bond43 minutes ago
-
China's energy storage capacity expands to support low-carbon goals1 hour ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Monday1 hour ago
-
Musk leaves Beijing after Tesla wins key China security clearance1 hour ago
-
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 20246 hours ago