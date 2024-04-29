South Africa calls on Turkish business world to strengthen trade, investment ties

CAPE TOWN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) South Africa's trade minister called for the development of investment and trade relations with members of the Turkish business world seeking to expand to Africa.

Speaking to Anadolu, Ebrahim Patel stressed the vital importance of commercial relations between the two countries.

A member of the BRICS countries alongside Brazil, Russia, India, and China, as well as the G20, South Africa is among the leading economies in Africa with its robust financial infrastructure and advanced mining sector.

South Africa is home to the continent's 10 largest companies.