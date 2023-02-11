(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Brazil's Former President Dilma Rousseff will become the next head of the New Development Bank (NDB), Brazilian media report.

The New Development Bank was established by the BRICS countries (Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa) in 2014.

The Brazilian G1 news portal reported on Friday, citing an advisor to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, that members of the BRICS group had reached an agreement on the candidacy of the next head of the NDB - Dilma Rousseff.

The current president of the NDB is Brazilian diplomat Marcos Troyjo, who was elected for a five-year mandate in May 2020.