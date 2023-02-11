UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Ex-President Rousseff To Become President Of New Development Bank - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Brazil's Ex-President Rousseff to Become President of New Development Bank - Reports

Brazil's Former President Dilma Rousseff will become the next head of the New Development Bank (NDB), Brazilian media report

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Brazil's Former President Dilma Rousseff will become the next head of the New Development Bank (NDB), Brazilian media report.

The New Development Bank was established by the BRICS countries (Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa) in 2014.

The Brazilian G1 news portal reported on Friday, citing an advisor to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, that members of the BRICS group had reached an agreement on the candidacy of the next head of the NDB - Dilma Rousseff.

The current president of the NDB is Brazilian diplomat Marcos Troyjo, who was elected for a five-year mandate in May 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Russia China Bank Brazil South Africa May 2020 Media Agreement

Recent Stories

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in Ar ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in Arab Parliament’s 5th Congress ..

13 minutes ago
 US Congressman Gosar Reiterates Support for Resolu ..

US Congressman Gosar Reiterates Support for Resolution Urging Peace Deal in Ukra ..

3 minutes ago
 Gold prices up by Rs.400 to Rs.198,400 per tola

Gold prices up by Rs.400 to Rs.198,400 per tola

3 minutes ago
 Sweden Seeks to Deepen Military Cooperation With N ..

Sweden Seeks to Deepen Military Cooperation With NATO - Defense Minister

3 minutes ago
 German President Steinmeier visits Turkish embassy ..

German President Steinmeier visits Turkish embassy to offer condolences

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi forma ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi formally launches CMIS

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.