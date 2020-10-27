The final documents on the establishment of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance are planned to be approved during the November summit, Mikhail Kalugin, the head of the BRICS Office at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Foreign Policy Planning, said on Tuesday

"I know that intensive work is in progress via video conferences, and we hope that the final documents will have been approved by the beginning of BRICS summit, which will be held on November 17 via video conference," Kalugin said.

The diplomat stressed that the Women's Business Alliance will be established in 2020 the year of the Russian presidency in BRICS.

Anna Nesterova, the head of a Russian sector of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance, said that the alliance would support the BRICS Business Council in the spheres where women generally worked, namely health care, the economy, sustainable business, food security and tourism.

"The alliance will be established in accordance with the Business Council's organization. Each national sector of the Women's Business Alliance includes five representatives from a country, who have passed through all the stages of own business development, overcome major hurdles and are aimed to enter the international market," Nesterova said.

The idea of creating the BRICS Women's Business Alliance was proposed by Russia in 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly supported the promotion of women's business in the framework of BRICS.