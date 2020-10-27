UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRICS Women's Group Establishment Planned To Be Finalized In November - Russian Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:02 PM

BRICS Women's Group Establishment Planned to Be Finalized in November - Russian Diplomat

The final documents on the establishment of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance are planned to be approved during the November summit, Mikhail Kalugin, the head of the BRICS Office at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Foreign Policy Planning, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The final documents on the establishment of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance are planned to be approved during the November summit, Mikhail Kalugin, the head of the BRICS Office at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Foreign Policy Planning, said on Tuesday.

"I know that intensive work is in progress via video conferences, and we hope that the final documents will have been approved by the beginning of BRICS summit, which will be held on November 17 via video conference," Kalugin said.

The diplomat stressed that the Women's Business Alliance will be established in 2020 the year of the Russian presidency in BRICS.

Anna Nesterova, the head of a Russian sector of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance, said that the alliance would support the BRICS Business Council in the spheres where women generally worked, namely health care, the economy, sustainable business, food security and tourism.

"The alliance will be established in accordance with the Business Council's organization. Each national sector of the Women's Business Alliance includes five representatives from a country, who have passed through all the stages of own business development, overcome major hurdles and are aimed to enter the international market," Nesterova said.

The idea of creating the BRICS Women's Business Alliance was proposed by Russia in 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly supported the promotion of women's business in the framework of BRICS.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Alliance November Women 2017 2020 Market All From

Recent Stories

4 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development to hold awarenes ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge returns to energise city w ..

19 minutes ago

UAE’s Eastern Region witnesses unprecedented dev ..

34 minutes ago

World following UAE’s journey of success that be ..

34 minutes ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting S ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.