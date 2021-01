KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Monday.

Recent Stories

Update on Pakistan team

For the promotion of cultural activities and to cr ..

Tapal Tea becomes official Tea Partner of Pakistan ..

'All rallies will reach Islamabad by 1pm tomorrow, ..

Russia Expels Two Dutch Diplomats - Foreign Minist ..

Cold,dry weather likely in Capital