Bullion Prices On Saturday
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 08:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Feb 22 (Pakistan Point news - 22nd Feb, 2020 ): Following were the Bullion prices in
Karachi and Multan on Saturday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80847.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 908.
77
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 79300.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 72500.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 908.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 830.00
Note:
Bullion rates from Hyderabad and Lahore were not received on
Saturday.