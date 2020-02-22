UrduPoint.com
Bullion Prices On Saturday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 08:10 PM

Bullion prices on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Feb 22 (Pakistan Point news - 22nd Feb, 2020 ): Following were the Bullion prices in

Karachi and Multan on Saturday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80847.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 908.

77

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 79300.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 72500.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 908.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 830.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Hyderabad and Lahore were not received on

Saturday.

