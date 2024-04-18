'Bumper production of wheat crop expected'

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Agriculture Research Punjab Director General Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman said a bumper production of wheat crops is expected this year due to timely cultivation, better weather conditions, hard work of farmers and agri scientists by introducing new varieties.

An inaugurating wheat harvest drive in the field area of Wheat Department Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) here on Thursday, he said that wheat was a precious commodity of the country as it played a pivotal role in catering to domestic food requirements.

He said that many farmers did not take care during harvest and lost about 10 per cent of their produce. If they adopt pre and post harvest management techniques, they could increase their yield up to 10 per cent, he added.

He advised growers to regularly listen to weather forecast through print and electronic media and harvest their crops during appropriate time to minimize pre and post harvest losses.

Chief Scientist Wheat Department Dr. Javed Ahmed said the best suitable time for harvesting and threshing of wheat crop was when the crop was fully ripe and the moisture content of grains

is 10 to 12 per cent.

He advised farmers to continue harvesting and threshing together in suitable weather conditions so that wheat harvesting and threshing process can be completed in minimum time.

Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman said farmers should follow the departmental recommendations during storage of wheat after harvesting and threshing.

He said that various types of damage could affect quality and weight of a grain if it was stored in warehouses, including insects attack, increase and decrease of temperature, etc.

Earlier, Dr Sajid-ur-Rahman flanked by Dr Javed Ahmed, Dr Aziz-ur-Rahman and Dr Muhammad Nadeem inaugurated the wheat harvesting while Deputy Director Research Information Dr Asif Ali, Muhammad Ishaq Lashari, Dr Qavi Irshad, progressive farmers Tahir Razaq Gujjar, Rana Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Sarwar and others were also present on the occasion.