Minister visits Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company's Head Office, here Tuesday.

He inspected various sections of the company and the monitoring room. The Company's CEO Shahid Qadir briefed the provincial minister regarding Model Bazaars.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that there are 36 model markets in 25 districts of Punjab. In the model bazaars, he added, essential commodities are available at 25 percent lower prices than the open market and senior citizens camps have also been set up in the model bazaars.

He said that model bazaars are source of earning for 60,000 families. Every year, about 60 million people benefit from the model bazaars.

The minister said that model bazaars would be built in every district for the convenience of the people.

"Our mission is to serve masses, government will take all necessary measures to provide relief to the citizens." Provincial Minister of Industry instructed the Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala telephonically to resolve the issue of establishing Model Bazaar in Wazirabad.

The provincial minister asked for a plan to switch over the model bazaars on solar energy and said that suggestions should also be given for the establishment of these model bazaars in the 15 districts where there is no model bazaar.

During the briefing, the minister was informed that the model bazaars are opened throughout the year and monitored through cameras. The Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company and the officers of the Department of Industries and Commerce also attended the meeting.