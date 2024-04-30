LCCI Delegation Visits Business Facilitation Center
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) delegation headed by it's President Kashif Anwar here Tuesday visited Business Facilitation Center (BFC) and reviewed the facilities of various Federal and provincial departments working for the convenience of the business community.
LCCI Executive Committee Members Fareeha Younis, Raja Hasan Akhtar, Ahmed Elahi, Shamim Akhtar, Waseem Yousuf, Mian Atiqur Rehman, Secretary General Shahid Khalil and other members were part of the delegation while the In-charge BFC Abid Saleem gave a detailed briefing to the delegation.
BFC has 31 departments out of which 26 belong to Punjab while five belong to the federal government. The departments included EPD, LDA, PIEDMC, FIEDMC, Local Government, PFA, SNGPL, Energy, LESCO, PHE, Punjab Small Industries and others.
The LCCI President said that one-window operation, consolidating services from provincial and federal departments under one roof is the biggest relief for the business community as it is saving their capital and time.
He also appreciated the untiring efforts of the Punjab Industries Department and matchless cooperation to the business community.
He said that the one-window operation by the Punjab government is facilitating the business processes and has also improved the business climate in the province.
He said that the great initiative of the Punjab government has provided business community a point where various procedures related to businesses requiring interaction with different government agencies are centralized in one location.
Kashif Anwar said that Lahore and other Chambers of Commerce & Industry were calling for a long-time now that there should be a one window operation to facilitate the local and foreign investors.
He said that Punjab one-window operation would not only encourage the foreigners but would also give encouragement to the local businessmen to put their money in new ventures.
The LCCI President said that the studies have shown that the registered businesses are increasing in those countries where the one-window facilities have been established.
Kashif Anwar said that LCCI is the first-ever chamber of the country which has started one-window operation for its members and many federal and provincial departments are providing their services under one roof.
He appealed to the business community to visit the one-window business facilitation center and avail all the opportunities.
