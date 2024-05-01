Petrol prices slashed by Rs 5.45 per liter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) The Federal government here on Tuesday announced decrease of Rs.5.45 on prices of per liter petrol, which would be now available at Rs.288.49 instead of its sale at Rs.293.94 earlier.

Likewise, the per liter price of high speed diesel has been slashed by Rs.8.42, going down from Rs.290.38 to Rs.281.

96, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

“The prices of Petroleum products have seen a decreasing trend in the international market during the last fortnight,” the statement added.

It said, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices, based on the price variations in the international market.