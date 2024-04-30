Kyrgyz Honorary Consul Calls On Punjab Governor
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Honorary Consul Kyrgyzstan Mehr Kashif Younis called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here at Governor House on Tuesday.
In the meeting, issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan were discussed. Kyrgyzstan Consulate's Advisor Dr Waqar Ullah Chaudhry was also present.
The Governor congratulated Mehr Kashif Younis on his appointment as Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan and hoped that he would play an active role in promoting relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan in trade, education and other fields. He said his appointment signifies a milestone in diplomatic relations which underscores the importance of fostering closer ties and cooperation particularly in the realm of trade and commerce.
He said that Pakistan attaches great importance to the relations with Kyrgyzstan, and emphasized the importance of enhancing trade relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan, highlighting the untapped potential that exists.
He said that people-to-people contact is very important in promoting bilateral cooperation.
The Governor said that there are vast opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of education, agriculture and technology. He said that there should be exchanges of delegations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan in the field of higher education.
Mehr Kashif Younis expressed his commitment to leveraging his new role to bolster bilateral trade and economic ties. He said that the Pak-Kyrgyzstan Investment Conference is scheduled to be held in Lahore next month to promote trade between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.
Recent Stories
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision12 minutes ago
-
Brazil's producer inflation rises 0.35% in March36 minutes ago
-
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry44 minutes ago
-
Planning minister holds meeting with Chinese companies1 hour ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 592 points2 hours ago
-
HCCI delegation departs for Iran2 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs 2,000 per tola to Rs 241,9002 hours ago
-
Pakistan earns $614m by exporting transport services in 8 months3 hours ago
-
Economic indicators show country on positive trajectory: Report3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal directs study of successful regional export processing zones4 hours ago