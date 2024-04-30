Open Menu

Kyrgyz Honorary Consul Calls On Punjab Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Honorary Consul Kyrgyzstan Mehr Kashif Younis called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here at Governor House on Tuesday.

In the meeting, issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan were discussed. Kyrgyzstan Consulate's Advisor Dr Waqar Ullah Chaudhry was also present.

The Governor congratulated Mehr Kashif Younis on his appointment as Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan and hoped that he would play an active role in promoting relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan in trade, education and other fields. He said his appointment signifies a milestone in diplomatic relations which underscores the importance of fostering closer ties and cooperation particularly in the realm of trade and commerce.

He said that Pakistan attaches great importance to the relations with Kyrgyzstan, and emphasized the importance of enhancing trade relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan, highlighting the untapped potential that exists.

He said that people-to-people contact is very important in promoting bilateral cooperation.

The Governor said that there are vast opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of education, agriculture and technology. He said that there should be exchanges of delegations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan in the field of higher education.

Mehr Kashif Younis expressed his commitment to leveraging his new role to bolster bilateral trade and economic ties. He said that the Pak-Kyrgyzstan Investment Conference is scheduled to be held in Lahore next month to promote trade between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

More Stories From Business