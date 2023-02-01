UrduPoint.com

Business Community Hails Bilawal's Visit To Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Business community hails Bilawal's visit to Moscow

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Trade House and Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis on Wednesday said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit to Moscow not only will help strengthen the existing bilateral trade relations between the two countries but also take them to the new heights.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Faran Shahid, Meher said Bilawal Bhutto held delegation-level fruitful talks with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Monday that encompassed the entire range of bilateral relations with a special focus on trade and economic relations, energy cooperation as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

He said ever increasing viable modern concept of regional economic cooperation worldwide is replacing globalization, adding that it's a good omen in the context of multidimensional cooperation between Pakistan and Russia as both sides agreed to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of trade, energy, education, culture, security and counter-terrorism.

He said Bilawal Bhutto's visit will provide an impetus to business sector to gear up for taking advantage of fully exploring trade opportunities in Russian markets, including the Central Asian States, especially Kyrgyzstan.

Speaking on the occasion, Kyrgyzstan Trade House President Dr Shahid Hassan said that frequent exchange of delegations from public, private sectors and government to government level will help build confidence among importers and exporters of both countries.

He said it's need of the hour that Pakistan should also fully focus on improving regional connectivity to boost trade among members countries to offset the hovering impending threats of food insecurity and arrest the increasing inflation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Exchange Business Education Moscow Russia Visit Kyrgyzstan Market From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

1 hour ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAEâ€™s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAEâ€™s official candidate for WMO Presidency

1 hour ago
 Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

2 hours ago
 â€˜Year of Sustainabilityâ€™ is culmination of UAE ..

â€˜Year of Sustainabilityâ€™ is culmination of UAEâ€™s pioneering efforts in env ..

2 hours ago
 Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest ..

Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest Ch Wajahat, his son

2 hours ago
 UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropic ..

UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.