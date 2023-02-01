ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Trade House and Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis on Wednesday said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit to Moscow not only will help strengthen the existing bilateral trade relations between the two countries but also take them to the new heights.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Faran Shahid, Meher said Bilawal Bhutto held delegation-level fruitful talks with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Monday that encompassed the entire range of bilateral relations with a special focus on trade and economic relations, energy cooperation as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

He said ever increasing viable modern concept of regional economic cooperation worldwide is replacing globalization, adding that it's a good omen in the context of multidimensional cooperation between Pakistan and Russia as both sides agreed to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of trade, energy, education, culture, security and counter-terrorism.

He said Bilawal Bhutto's visit will provide an impetus to business sector to gear up for taking advantage of fully exploring trade opportunities in Russian markets, including the Central Asian States, especially Kyrgyzstan.

Speaking on the occasion, Kyrgyzstan Trade House President Dr Shahid Hassan said that frequent exchange of delegations from public, private sectors and government to government level will help build confidence among importers and exporters of both countries.

He said it's need of the hour that Pakistan should also fully focus on improving regional connectivity to boost trade among members countries to offset the hovering impending threats of food insecurity and arrest the increasing inflation.